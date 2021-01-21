Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

