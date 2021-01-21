GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.00

GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 80081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

The firm has a market cap of £52.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.39.

GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) Company Profile (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

