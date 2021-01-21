Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $8.67

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $9.73. Gevo shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 429,361 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEVO. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $61,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.