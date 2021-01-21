GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $22,511.36 and approximately $28.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,578.55 or 3.70166195 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,389,570 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

