Giant Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $98,354.35 and $8,474.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00271992 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 75.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,935,107 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

