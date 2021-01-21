Gifto One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142.47 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $30.79 million and $142.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

