Gifto Trading Up 53.4% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $23.57 million and approximately $90.51 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.