Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Up 36.8%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) shot up 36.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 246,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 90,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

