Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.10. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 461,168 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Cord Blood stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Global Cord Blood worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

