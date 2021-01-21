Global Digital Content 1-Day Volume Tops $123,706.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $13.89 million and $123,706.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00434922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

