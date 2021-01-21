Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $118,140.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00415476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

