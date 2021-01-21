Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 13.8%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) dropped 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 8,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through snacks segments offering Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer praline bites, Italian filled croissants, and other gourmet snacks.

