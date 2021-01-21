Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.20

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $27.73. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 2,462,974 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

