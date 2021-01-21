GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 57.3% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $56,843.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

