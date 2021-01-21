GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $60,891.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 60% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,511.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.58 or 0.03834345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00418078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.01393843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00578997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00434378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00277509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022956 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

