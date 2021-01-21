Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 9.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. 78,042,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 65,687,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 48.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.