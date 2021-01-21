Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 9.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. 78,042,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 65,687,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.44.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
