GNY (GNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,158.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. GNY has a total market cap of $74.35 million and approximately $64,158.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

