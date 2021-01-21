GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $119,110.99

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $119,110.99 and approximately $4,587.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001036 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,185,887 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

