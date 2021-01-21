GoByte (GBX) Price Down 10.4% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. GoByte has a market capitalization of $149,860.79 and approximately $4,033.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,189,194 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

