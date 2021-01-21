GoHelpFund Tops One Day Volume of $4,839.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $13,960.10 and $4,839.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

