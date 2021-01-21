Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 860 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

