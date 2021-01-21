Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.53. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 16,411 shares.

GSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$98.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.