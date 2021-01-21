GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $271,802.96 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $271,802.96 and $7.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

