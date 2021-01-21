GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $289,879.34 and approximately $216.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00534708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.66 or 0.03915817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.