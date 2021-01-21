Gordon Smith Sells 40,184 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMJ stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 969,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,605. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

