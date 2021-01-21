Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $427.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

