Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $15.20. Graham shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 37,575 shares.

GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

