Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. 75,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.