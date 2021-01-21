Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 309.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $91.65. 138,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.