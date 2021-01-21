Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 169.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 140.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total value of $1,752,269.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,702 shares of company stock valued at $53,416,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,171. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.97 and its 200-day moving average is $304.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

