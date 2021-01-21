Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group comprises about 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 274,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.