Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.85 on Thursday, hitting $545.48. The stock had a trading volume of 230,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $337.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.