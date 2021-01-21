Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

VAC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,236. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

