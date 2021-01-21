Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,151,820 shares of company stock worth $79,930,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 56,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,622. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.