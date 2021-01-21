Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $253.39. 54,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.