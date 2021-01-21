Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.34

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.34 and traded as low as $75.60. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 149,736 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

