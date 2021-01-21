Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $399.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00418289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.