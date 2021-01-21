GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $78,918.80 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $78,918.80 and $1,814.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00052519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,105,244 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

