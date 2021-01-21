GravityCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $81,342.02 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. GravityCoin has a market cap of $81,342.02 and $2,382.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,102,940 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

