Greencore Group’s (GNCGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GNCGY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

