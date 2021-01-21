Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.90

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 1794985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRN. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$279.55 million and a PE ratio of -98.15.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.020093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

