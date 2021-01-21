Grid+ (GRID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,632.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $91,632.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

