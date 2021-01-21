GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Achieves $3.57 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,339,300 coins and its circulating supply is 411,686,268 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

