GridCoin Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $3,631.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,358,763 coins and its circulating supply is 411,705,730 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars.

