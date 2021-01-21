Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.24 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $13.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,279.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.75 or 0.03762071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00422613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.06 or 0.01397287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00584117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00434561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00280704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,400,320 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

