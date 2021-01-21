Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Raised to $35.00

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

