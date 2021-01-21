Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $811,774.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for about $30.74 or 0.00105706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

