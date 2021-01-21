Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GRUB traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,696. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

