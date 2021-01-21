Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE GRUB traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,696. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.
Grubhub Company Profile
Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.
