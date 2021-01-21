Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s share price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.84. Approximately 1,136,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,109,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $33,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $260,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,659 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

