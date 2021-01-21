Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.